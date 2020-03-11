Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Karren Brady calls for Premier League season to be declared ‘null and void’

Karren Brady calls for Premier League season to be declared ‘null and void’

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the Premier League season to be made “null and void”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title 01:42

 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruce: Playing games behind closed doors not the answer [Video]

Bruce: Playing games behind closed doors not the answer

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce looks ahead to his side's Premier League encounter with Sheffield United on Saturday March 14. The Premier League are meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus [Video]

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: West Ham's Karren Brady wants void Premier League season meaning Liverpool miss out

Coronavirus: West Ham's Karren Brady wants void Premier League season meaning Liverpool miss outThe Premier League season is in chaos after being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak with West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady calling for the campaign to...
Daily Star

Coronavirus: Premier League season should be declared 'null and void' if not finished, says Karren Brady

Elite football in Britain has been suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus
Independent


Tweets about this

andy_m_thomas

Andy Thomas Karren Brady calls for Premier League to be made ‘null and void’ over coronavirus https://t.co/fBAxqxEgk7 #CANCELPREMIERLEAGUE 42 seconds ago

adrian_bhargava

Adrian Bhargava As Karren Brady calls for Premier League to be made ‘null and void’ over coronavirus, I say let it end the way it s… https://t.co/jQKXP29TWa 4 minutes ago

InstantFootieUK

Instant Football RT @InstantFootieUK: West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady calls for Premier League to CANCEL remaining fixtures amid coronavirus crisis... b… 6 minutes ago

welshkunoichi

Michelle Murray Coronavirus UK: West Ham's Karren Brady calls for Premier League to cancel remaining fixtures think she’s looking a… https://t.co/gHAzXRidUf 6 minutes ago

derynglas103

Sarah Roberts No @KarrenBrady - I'm sorry, but actually the fair thing to do is to recognise today as the end of the season & the… https://t.co/lB1U3pUcln 15 minutes ago

0xmchow

Ming Chow @EdgarR0jas @mamoonraja (from @tcstoolHax0r) 😱 https://t.co/90UlGe32I2 21 minutes ago

NEWS_EPL

EPL NEWS Karren Brady calls for Premier League to be made ‘null and void’ over coronavirus https://t.co/9LnhgboCOb https://t.co/wfJCc0Rhn4 27 minutes ago

TonyKaron

Tony Karon Self-serving call a club in the drop zone. Nah, mate / Karren Brady calls for Premier League to be made ‘null and v… https://t.co/99c7toV9AW 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.