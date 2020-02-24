Woman who brought the first sphynx cat to Britain 30 years ago has defended them after they were labelled the ugliest in the world

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE



A DARING animal ranger has spent an ENTIRE day living with a pride of lions – hoping to form an unbreakable bond with their new-born cubs. 24-year-old, Shandor Larenty, took it upon himself to be the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 09:50 Published 3 weeks ago Ferret and German shepherd have become best friends



A German shepherd dog has developed an amazing and touching relationship with an unusual playmate - a ferret.Diana Grib, 26, has always wanted to have a dog and a ferret and her unusual dream came true.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this