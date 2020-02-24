Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Woman who brought the first sphynx cat to Britain 30 years ago has defended them after they were labelled the ugliest in the world

Woman who brought the first sphynx cat to Britain 30 years ago has defended them after they were labelled the ugliest in the world

Wales Online Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Woman who brought the first sphynx cat to Britain 30 years ago has defended them after they were labelled the ugliest in the world"I'm very proud to have introduced them and of how they have become very popular"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE [Video]

Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE

A DARING animal ranger has spent an ENTIRE day living with a pride of lions – hoping to form an unbreakable bond with their new-born cubs. 24-year-old, Shandor Larenty, took it upon himself to be the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:50Published
Ferret and German shepherd have become best friends [Video]

Ferret and German shepherd have become best friends

A German shepherd dog has developed an amazing and touching relationship with an unusual playmate - a ferret.Diana Grib, 26, has always wanted to have a dog and a ferret and her unusual dream came true..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.