Donald Trump's coronavirus test comes back negative

Exeter Express and Echo Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Trump took the test on Friday after coming into contact with two people who have the virus.
News video: Trump takes coronavirus test

Trump takes coronavirus test 02:20

 President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was &quot;totally normal,&quot; and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia [Video]

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia

SUSPENCE OVER WHETHER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IS OVER NOW, AS THE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN HAS SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE PRESIDENT HAS TESTED NEGATIVE. TRUMP UNDERWENT A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published
US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News [Video]

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

THE NO. OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA HAVE REACHED 105. THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED VARIOUS INTERNAL MEASURES TO COMBAT THE OUTBREAK. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published

Donald Trump's coronavirus test results released

He was recently in contact with three people at his Florida resort who have tested positive for the virus.
News24.com | Is Trump exposed? White House insists US President doesn't need to test for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump doesn't need to be tested for the coronavirus even though several people in his political circle are now self-quarantining due to their...
News24

