Jen Crook RT @TheDemCoalition: Ask yourselves: Would the White House really tell the truth if he did test positive? #TrumpLiesAboutCoronavirus http… 4 seconds ago Maggie RT @up_weekly: Thanks to YOUR prayers👊, Trump’s test comes back NEGATIVE😲! Who prays a hedge of safety around Trump daily🙋‍♂️? If you don’t… 1 minute ago Penny RT @Nikluk: I liked my doctor, I kept my doctor. If I wanted a test for coronavirus Mike Pence and Donald John (John Miller, John Barron, D… 1 minute ago Closedadaw RT @TranslateRealDT: I'm sure Donald Trump will release his coronavirus test results just as soon as he releases his plan to defeat ISIS, h… 3 minutes ago Sherry Bayes RT @ThePubliusUSA: Why did the Trump administration reject the WHO coronavirus test? The inexplicable delay (over 2 months) will directly c… 3 minutes ago steve admans RT @cmclymer: Donald Trump just stood at a podium in the Rose Garden and blatantly lied about Google developing a website that would screen… 5 minutes ago Barbara Waldron RT @PoliticusSarah: Donald Trump has a long record of lying about his health, so there is no reason to accept his claim that he tested nega… 7 minutes ago Daysend RT @TeaPainUSA: Ten bucks says at least three in attendance will test positive. https://t.co/ARXZwpCZXe 7 minutes ago