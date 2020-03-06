Coronavirus updates: Northern Ireland's elderly to be asked to self-isolate for four months as UK ramps up measures to tackle pandemic



Recent related videos from verified sources Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus



Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said schools, universities and colleges in Northern Ireland should close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She claimed the public were.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 2 days ago Leo Varadkar: We'd rather be safe than sorry



Leo Varadkar has defended ordering "drastic" measures against coronavirus in Ireland. Schools, colleges and childcare centres across the Republic are to close for two weeks in an unprecedented lockdown.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Northern Ireland man among four arrested after migrants found in back of lorry in Belgium A man from Northern Ireland was among four people arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into a crime gang suspected of smuggling...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Coronavirus: Fears are increasing for the most vulnerable as WHO declares pandemic Fears are mounting for some of the most vulnerable people in Northern Ireland after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a pandemic.

Belfast Telegraph 4 days ago



