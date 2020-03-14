Global  

Health Secretary confirms every Briton over 70 will be told to stay at home for 'a very long time'

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Health Secretary confirms every Briton over 70 will be told to stay at home for 'a very long time'Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that over-70s - and younger people with certain health conditions - will need to remain at home and have groceries and vital medication delivered.
News video: 'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary

'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary 01:14

 Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK government will have the power to force people to isolate if necessary, and urged Britons to avoid panic buying because "there's an impact on others". David Doyle reports.

UK will have power to enforce quarantine - Health Secretary [Video]

UK will have power to enforce quarantine - Health Secretary

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday the UK government will &quot;take the powers&quot; needed to make sure it can quarantine people if they are a risk to public health.

Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'a big ask' [Video]

Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'a big ask'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlines plans for protecting the elderly and vulnerable from coronavirus.

UK quarantines elderly as over-70s told: stay at home

UK quarantines elderly as over-70s told: stay at homePeople over 70 will be instructed by the government to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for four months, under a 'wartime-style' mobilisation...
Coronavirus Outbreak: Narendra Modi shares health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to share the health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine. "Some important information here. Do...
