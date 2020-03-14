Health Secretary confirms every Briton over 70 will be told to stay at home for 'a very long time'
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that over-70s - and younger people with certain health conditions - will need to remain at home and have groceries and vital medication delivered.
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK government will have the power to force people to isolate if necessary, and urged Britons to avoid panic buying because "there's an impact on others". David Doyle reports.