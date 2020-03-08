Katy Perry, Madonna and Cheryl have all fallen for the same fake coronavirus quarantine video
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Katy Perry, Madonna and Cheryl have all fallen victim to the same fake. Katy Perry was first when, at 12.07am this morning, she shared a viral tweet of a video of people standing on balconies with the caption: “A whole neighbourhood in Italy is singing ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry while they’re on lockdown and...
Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' She was forced to cancel a secret listening party amid the coronavirus crisis, which has reportedly rocked her record label. Two people at Universal..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:10Published
(CNN) According to Orlando Bloom, the coronavirus has him headed back to the US. The actor posted a video on his Instagram stories Thursday revealing that he and the cast of his Amazon series "Carnival..
Global music superstar Katy Perry on Saturday met the Indian cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where they would face Australia in the much-anticipated... Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews •Just Jared
Katy Perry is speaking out after watching a video of a neighborhood in Italy coming together and singing her song “Roar” while in lockdown amid the... Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Bollywood Life