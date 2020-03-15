Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Nailsea's Nick Matthews dies after positive test

Coronavirus: Nailsea's Nick Matthews dies after positive test

BBC Local News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Nick Matthew's wife says the family is now self-isolating in Nailsea and urged people to stay away.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man from Nailsea named as person who died at BRI after testing positive for coronavirus

Man from Nailsea named as person who died at BRI after testing positive for coronavirusNick Matthews' wife Mary has shared a picture of him warning others to self-isolate
Bristol Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlisonBallinger

Alison Ballinger RT @AlisonBallinger: Coronavirus: Nailsea's Nick Matthews dies after positive test https://t.co/Fu21CstRWH 36 minutes ago

AlisonBallinger

Alison Ballinger Coronavirus: Nailsea's Nick Matthews dies after positive test https://t.co/Fu21CstRWH 38 minutes ago

Allchanges

Hat Tottins #NHSLove #BackTo60 #GreersLaw 🕷 RT @itvwestcountry: Nick Matthews from Nailsea is the first person to die after testing positive for coronavirus in the West Country. http… 1 hour ago

BaronianConsult

Baronian Consulting BBC News - Coronavirus: Nailsea's Nick Matthews dies after positive test https://t.co/9cYHSsh1F7 2 hours ago

velvetsilk

Théroigne Russell BBC News - Coronavirus: Nailsea's Nick Matthews dies after positive test https://t.co/SZQos9lFQk 3 hours ago

hausofrushdi

Eileen Rushdi RT @SocialistVoice: Britain's youngest coronavirus death confirmed as wife sobs she has lost soulmate Nick Matthews, 59, from Nailsea, Nor… 3 hours ago

ChristyHorrocks

Chris Horrocks RT @ChristyHorrocks: RIP Nick - condolences to Mary and all Nick's family Coronavirus death: UK's youngest victim, 59, named as Nailsea man… 4 hours ago

LinTennant12

Lin Tennant A #Brexit Winner 👍 RT @Gindy: Coronavirus death: UK's youngest victim, 59, named as Nailsea man Nick Matthews | London Evening Standard https://t.co/pyv4HCivSY 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.