Coronavirus: 'There has to be much clearer guidance' from government, Corbyn says

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn criticises the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Jeremy Corbyn criticises the Government for it’s ‘strange’ approach to Covid-19 advice

Jeremy Corbyn criticises the Government for it’s ‘strange’ approach to Covid-19 advice 01:15

 The Labour leader has criticised the Government over the way it has handled the coronavirus crisis and how information has been given to the public. Speaking in his constituency, Mr Corbyn said: "The Government just seems to be complacent doing it like this, they are giving advice that is different...

