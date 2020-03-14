One News Page (United Kingdom) Family just 'minutes away from Benidorm' hauled back to UK after coronavirus lockdown: https://t.co/VyCfQx0Rnx 14 minutes ago

Hull Live They were just minutes away. https://t.co/35u3FzkJlg https://t.co/sAffqItgVL 34 minutes ago

supéfiant RT @JBitature: It’s crazy when people tell me I’m just being deep and laugh off some***I’m saying like it’s not reality. One day you cou… 10 hours ago

Coach Mitch Shaw @support_a_teach How about the teachers that get there 30 minutes early and stay late. Heck I’m a football coach du… https://t.co/fN0UJkJJVg 10 hours ago

Fem!Thog @dimsumwitch its so fucking frustrating i work retail and obviously we can't close, and just yesterday i was told w… https://t.co/gVirT2u62G 11 hours ago

Cathy Hobart @GovAndyBeshear @larrysmom_dmc Thank you so much Governor, for your leadership. My family and I will watch the live… https://t.co/O96R8bPTiK 16 hours ago

Jojo It’s crazy when people tell me I’m just being deep and laugh off some***I’m saying like it’s not reality. One da… https://t.co/9A0ZjYpTEb 17 hours ago