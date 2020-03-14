Global  

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate as UK coronavirus death toll increases

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate as UK coronavirus death toll increasesThe UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 35 yesterday as it was revealed the Government will ask elderly people to self-isolate for up to four months.
News video: Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day

Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day 00:24

 Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

The global death toll reaches 6,500 as US president Donald Trump extended the country’s travel ban to the UK and Ireland. Top perfume manufacturer LVMH repurposes its factories to make hand sanitiser..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day [Video]

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

It is the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:16Published

Coronavirus updates: As US death toll rises, governors close schools, bars; Trump promises more tests

The death toll rose again in the U.S., to 69, with more than 3,770 confirmed cases as of early Monday. The global death toll has surpassed 6,500.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewBelfast TelegraphDeutsche WelleBBC NewsReuters

UK coronavirus deaths at 35 as elderly face four months of self-isolation

The UK’s coronavirus death toll rose to 35 as it was revealed the Government will ask elderly people to self-isolate for up to four months.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The ArgusEurasia ReviewDeutsche WelleBBC NewsReutersUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

boutiqueheather

heather RT @rosinapaintolin: "Anyone "OVER 60" is advised to avoid crowds because the risk of infection may increase in closed settings with little… 2 minutes ago

StatsForBios

Stats for bios @nataliexdean Guess I should have added a link. https://t.co/0spUo6hw0S 2 minutes ago

_StevenCameron

Steven Cameron @JosephineCumbo It's a good but wider point. An increasing number of people are working till later years so not eve… https://t.co/qa1Frv1uRj 3 minutes ago

jazziebennett

Jasmine Bennett I'm 26 and have very mild asthma, will I be asked to self isolate for an extended amount of time along with the over 70s? #VictoriaLIVE 4 minutes ago

oldtoonloon

Derick Norton RT @derekb1970: As the over 65 will soon be asked to self isolate - my taxi company will be making up a basic food pack to deliver to the o… 4 minutes ago

ItzPatrick1

Itz Patrick RT @QuickTake: U.K. Health Secretary @MattHancock said people over the age of 70 will be asked to stay home in the coming weeks to help pro… 5 minutes ago

bhibcharities

BHIB Charities Insurance Over 70s will soon be asked to self-isolate as #coronavirus sweeps through the UK. Caroline Abrahams, a director a… https://t.co/MmKG6tsxCU 7 minutes ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @SkyNews: Our lives will change dramatically in the coming weeks as the #coronavirus outbreak continues and the government ramps up #COV… 10 minutes ago

