Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold emergency Cobra meeting

Gloucestershire Echo Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold emergency Cobra meetingLatest on Monday, March 16, 2020 as deaths from Covid-19 reach 35 in the UK with 1,372 positive tests; over-70s could be told to stay indoors within coming weeks; people with symptoms of disease told to stay in for seven days.
News video: Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK

Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK 02:35

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay...

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM: Everyone should stop 'non-essential contact' [Video]

PM: Everyone should stop 'non-essential contact'

Boris Johnson has extended government guidance and restrictions over the Covid-19 outbreak, calling for everyone to stop 'non-essential contact' and unnecessary travel. The Prime minister also called..

Cabinet members arrive for Cobra meeting [Video]

Cabinet members arrive for Cobra meeting

Members of Boris Johnson's cabinet and senior advisers have arrived at the Cabinet Office for an emergency Cobra meeting on the coronavirus. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Recent related news from verified sources

UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on Thursday at which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the...
Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK as fifth person dies and Boris Johnson warns of 'significant challenges'

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK as fifth person dies and Boris Johnson warns of 'significant challenges'Prime Minister urges people to work together as latest figures show number of cases in Gloucestershire remains at three, the Cheltenham Festival starts today,...
Gloucester Citizen

