New York City schools to close to fight coronavirus

Melanie RT @maddow: New York City comptroller calls for city shutdown -- says only essential services should remain open, all schools, bars, restau… 44 seconds ago Emerging Dragon RT @nytimes: Breaking News: New York City will limit restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery in an effort to slow the coronavirus. The… 4 minutes ago Loretta Keesee RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: More leadership. Yes, more of this please from other mayors: New York City to close schools; bars, restaurants around… 4 minutes ago Merinda Dutton RT @NBCNews: New York City’s school system — the nation’s largest — to be closed until at least April 20 due to coronavirus concerns, NYC M… 4 minutes ago Jose Barton RT @Independent: #Coronavirus latest: New York City has shut all its public schools and ordered bars, restaurants, nightclubs and theatres… 6 minutes ago Alan Nafzger New York City to close schools; bars, restaurants around U.S. ordered closed over coronavirus… https://t.co/HEwxhPt6ER 7 minutes ago Peter A Casanave On this the governor & mayor are in agreement. Planning continues & details are being ironed out. NYTimes: New Yo… https://t.co/k6BKXOTUQg 8 minutes ago Judyq89 RT @AP: BREAKING: Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system. Fo… 9 minutes ago