New York City schools to close to fight coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
New York City will close the US’s largest public school system on Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus, the city’s mayor announced.
News video: Schools Across Tri-State Closed Over Coronavirus

Schools Across Tri-State Closed Over Coronavirus 00:59

 Schools on Long Island and in Connecticut are joining New York City in closing schools over the coronavirus outbreak.

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure of some 1,800 schools on Sunday.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed

The rise in coronavirus patients and deaths has led Mayor Bill de Blasio to close schools until at least April 20. CBS2's Reena Roy has what you need to know.

Alert: Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system

NEW YORK (AP) — Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public school system.
Coronavirus: New York City shuts down schools, restaurants and theatres

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city faces "an unprecedented threat" and needs a "wartime mentality".
