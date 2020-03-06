Piers Morgan blasted for coronavirus 'scaremongering' after talking over Dr Hilary on GMB



Recent related videos from verified sources Charlotte Hawkins: Piers Morgan is the first to panic!



GMB Presenter Charlotte Hawkins exclusively admitted to BANG Showbiz about the hysteria behind the scenes at GMB as she says that Piers Morgan was the first to panic amid the Coronavirus outbreak at.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Good Morning Britain viewers furious after Piers Morgan keeps interrupting expert Dr Hilary Jones was brought on to talk about the deadly virus – but could barely get a word in

Independent 6 days ago



GMB's Dr Hilary warns UK has far more than 10,000 coronavirus cases as people 'don't know they have it' Dr Hilary and broadcaster Iain Dale, who was also on the show, have both said that the public should expect a much higher case rate than the one provided

Tamworth Herald 3 days ago



