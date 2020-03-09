Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Elderly people in the UK will not be asked to stay at home – health expert

Elderly people in the UK will not be asked to stay at home – health expert

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Elderly people in the UK will not be asked to stay at home, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 Tips To Make Working From Home More Bearable

5 Tips To Make Working From Home More Bearable 01:18

 Government health officials are asking people to practice "social distancing" to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. Part of that includes working from home which might be new to some people.

Recent related videos from verified sources

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship [Video]

More than 140 Brits fly back home from coronavirus cruise ship

A plane carrying 142 Brit passengers from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship landed at Birmingham Airport tonight (Wed) surrounded by ambulances.The holidaymakers were flown home from the Grand..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs [Video]

A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs

A cornershop is giving away facemasks, antibacterial hand gel and cleaning wipes to OAPs in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus.Customers over the age of 65 can pick up a goody bag at Day Today..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK quarantines elderly as over-70s told: stay at home

UK quarantines elderly as over-70s told: stay at homePeople over 70 will be instructed by the government to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for four months, under a 'wartime-style' mobilisation...
WorldNews

76 people who came in contact with fourth coronavirus patient in Delhi advised home quarantine

Seventy-six people who came in contact with the fourth patient of coronavirus in the national capital have been advised home quarantine, according to the Delhi...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.