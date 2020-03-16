Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Lorraine Kelly voices coronavirus fears about visiting elderly mum and dad

Lorraine Kelly voices coronavirus fears about visiting elderly mum and dad

Daily Record Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Lorraine Kelly voices coronavirus fears about visiting elderly mum and dadThe GMB host echoed the concerns of many people across the country as she spoke about social isolation concerns for her parents
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

After 53rd anniversary trip cancelled amid coronavirus fears, elderly Australian couple take living room 'cruise' [Video]

After 53rd anniversary trip cancelled amid coronavirus fears, elderly Australian couple take living room 'cruise'

The smart moment of self-isolation satire is seen in Melbourne, Australia as Dave and Norma, who planned to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary on a cruise around the Pacific decide to stay home..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published
A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs [Video]

A shop is giving away facemasks and hand gel to OAPs

A cornershop is giving away facemasks, antibacterial hand gel and cleaning wipes to OAPs in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus.Customers over the age of 65 can pick up a goody bag at Day Today..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this

Daily_Record

The Daily Record .@reallorraine echoed the concerns of many people across the country as she spoke about social isolation concerns f… https://t.co/wTBi1WB4Ho 5 days ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Lorraine Kelly voices coronavirus fears about visiting elderly mum and dad https://t.co/ViEbWmUUyL 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.