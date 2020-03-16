Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83

Wales Online Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83“After a short illness, Roy passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday the 15th of March"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VinylCarBooty

CarBootVinylDiaries RT @PA: #Breaking Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83, his agent has said https://t.co/fCqSwvHdeU 8 seconds ago

Conserv44303699

Conservative Crypto RT @JayneDWales: Aww 😢😢❤️🙏🙏❤️ Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died aged 83. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. RIP Roy ❤️❤️❤️… 15 seconds ago

JonathanEilbeck

Jonathan Eilbeck RT @simonblackwell: Very sad indeed to hear that Roy Hudd has died. A really lovely bloke, a great comedian, excellent straight actor. And… 58 seconds ago

105uckfieldfm

105 Uckfield FM RT @SkyNewsBreak: Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83, his agent has announced this morning 1 minute ago

oldagepsych

Dr Tony Rao FRSA RT @lizo_mzimba: Very sad news. Actor, comedian and presenter Roy Hudd died aged 83 on Sunday afternoon, his agent has confirmed #RIPRoyHud… 1 minute ago

CanalsideRadio

Canalside Radio RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83, his agent has announced this morning. More on this story: ht… 1 minute ago

RobertoFerdenzi

Roberto Ferdenzi Ⓜ️ Comedian & actor Roy Hudd has died. Photographed here with @CrowleyOnAir when he was a guest on his… https://t.co/kKn4B7h9Cp 2 minutes ago

itvanglia

ITV News Anglia Comedian and actor Roy Hudd who made Suffolk his home, has died aged 83 https://t.co/K5boQzdiS8 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.