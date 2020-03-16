Global  

Coronavirus: BBC delays licence fee changes as over-70s to be told to self-isolate for months

Independent Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The government and BBC will delay the end of the free TV licence those over 75 as the elderly could be asked to stay home in the coming weeks to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC to delay over-75 TV licence fee changes

New rules requiring most over-75s to buy a licence are put back in light of the coronavirus spread.
BBC News

BBC delays free TV licence changes for over-75s, as coronavirus looms large


TechRadar Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters

