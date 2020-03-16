Global  

EU chief proposes 30-day ban on non-essential entry into bloc

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020
The EU’s top official has proposed a 30-day ban on non-essential travel into the bloc, to slow the spread of coronavirus, while insisting on the need to keep the internal borders between the 27 member states open as much as possible.
