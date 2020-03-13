Global  

Coronavirus: Government facing mounting anger over decision not to close schools

Independent Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
#Covid19Walkout and #CloseTheSchoolsNow trend on Twitter as students say school environment makes social distancing impossible
News video: All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19

All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19 00:32

 The Ministry of Education has just made the decision to extend Quebec school closures across the entire province for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This closure will affect all elementary and high schools, CÉGEPs, and universities. On Thursday,...

Los Angeles Schools To Close 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Los Angeles Schools To Close 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

School officials made the decision due in part to the lack of testing for COVID-19. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39Published
Williamson: No need to close schools in most situations [Video]

Williamson: No need to close schools in most situations

Gavin Williamson says that there is no need to close schools "in the overwhelming majority of situations". The education secretary addressed the government's coronavirus response at the Association of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:06Published

Anger mounts over UK government's decision to keep schools open

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backlash on Monday over his decision to keep schools open, with angry parents keeping their children at home and...
Reuters

Governor: NYC schools to close to fight coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is closing the nation’s largest public school system, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comPRAVDAWales Online

Emiloldskool

Emil Jones RT @Independent: Government facing mounting anger over decision not to close schools amid coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/IIG7YtENTz 4 minutes ago

SnowMonkey20

Martin Smith Government facing mounting anger over decision not to close schools amid coronavirus epidemic https://t.co/6DPAVjBJht 16 minutes ago

