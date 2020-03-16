Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kilmarnock Iceland to launch opening hours for elderly amid coronavirus fears

Kilmarnock Iceland to launch opening hours for elderly amid coronavirus fears

Daily Record Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Kilmarnock Iceland to launch opening hours for elderly amid coronavirus fearsThe Kilmarnock store will open from 10am to 12noon on Wednesday mornings, and non-vulnerable or elderly customers are being asked to stay away during these hours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dramatic footage reveal the extent of flooding plaguing the city of Worcester [Video]

Dramatic footage reveal the extent of flooding plaguing the city of Worcester

Dramatic aerial pictures reveal the shocking extent of flooding in the city of Worcester with every sports field and most roads under several feet of waterThe River Severn reached its highest ever..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Iceland stores changes opening hours to help elderly

Coronavirus: Iceland stores changes opening hours to help elderlySupermarket to provide special shopping times for elderly during coronavirus outbreak
Grimsby Telegraph

Gambling limitations, elderly shopping hours; coronavirus changes business

Apple is taking the temperature of customers at its China stores, Australian grocer Woolworths is providing dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and Samsung...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.