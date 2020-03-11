Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Economy will come roaring back after Covid-19, says Johnson

Economy will come roaring back after Covid-19, says Johnson

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has said the economy will take a short-term hit from the coronavirus outbreak, but should come “roaring back” as the disease declines.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What is Johnson-omics? [Video]

What is Johnson-omics?

How will the prime minister manage the UK economy?

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:10Published
Healthcare, economy key for voters in Missouri Democratic primary [Video]

Healthcare, economy key for voters in Missouri Democratic primary

The chair of the Missouri Democratic Party said former vice president Joe Biden's projected win indicates voters top issues are healthcare and the economy.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK economy flat-lined in January, hitting hopes of post-election bounce

Britain's economy flat-lined in January, contradicting other signs of a rebound after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's big election win, according to official data...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Doodoodayday

KarenS RT @IngrahamAngle: President’s tone and approach are excellent, approach comprehensive, red tape being cut, all the focus on “flattening t… 39 seconds ago

wachinunow

❌boolim ❌ "dont like it here YOU CAN LEAVE!" RT @RealJamesWoods: I read it. Hang in there. We will beat this, and the economy will come roaring back. And so will the jobs. https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

LavelleGerald

Jerry Lavelle Sr RT @RealJamesWoods: I read it. Hang in there. We will beat this, and the economy will come roaring back. And so will the jobs. 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.