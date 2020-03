Branson criticised as Virgin Atlantic staff forced to take unpaid leave

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson has been urged by Labour politicians to cover the wages of Virgin Atlantic staff forced to take unpaid leave due to the coronavirus



