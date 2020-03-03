Borders slam shut as world goes into coronavirus lockdown

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus



New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published 3 days ago Quarantine zones created at Georgia airports in effort to contain the spread of coronavirus



Georgia has ramped up efforts in an effort to contain the spread the coronavirus by setting up quarantine zones at airports and borders. Footage from March 3 shows the border with Turkey and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:52 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Spain mulls border closures to fight coronavirus, says Interior Minister Closing Spain's borders is among the options under consideration to help stem the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told radio...

Reuters 15 hours ago



World struggles to stop spread of coronavirus Nations around the world are taking drastic measures to contain the spread of coronavirus including closing borders and quarantining citizens.

USATODAY.com 6 hours ago





