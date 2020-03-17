bob hubbuck UK coronavirus: Devastating reason behind PM's statement – Experts warn of 250,000 deaths https://t.co/m9IBgEynt0 3 minutes ago

Shane Callahan RT @CBSEveningNews: Doctors & nurses could be facing critical shortages of protective equipment while treating cases of COVID-19, experts w… 1 hour ago

Yakov Koltovskoy Experts warn of 250,000 Covid-19 deaths without tougher controls - ITV News https://t.co/FaZWhjB1vc 5 hours ago

💧Jonny Gorden🏠 @MikeCarlton01 @smh We've been following the UK's lead Luckily they're changing strategy since they discovered tha… https://t.co/lE1zqrWy6K 6 hours ago

💧Jonny Gorden🏠 @latingle @JillMargo1 Please tell us more about how herd immunity will save us https://t.co/0KKJgTXXC0 8 hours ago