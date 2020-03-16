250,000 could die of coronavirus in UK say Government advisers

Government advisers Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance have departed 10 Downing Street this morning ahead of the first of daily press briefings to be held this afternoon on the coronavirus outbreak. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...
India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt..