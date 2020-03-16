Coronavirus: West End shuts down as Boris Johnson's advice sparks anger

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a... Reuters India Also reported by •France 24 •BBC Local News •AceShowbiz •FOXNews.com