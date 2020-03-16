Global  

Coronavirus: West End shuts down as Boris Johnson's advice sparks anger

BBC Local News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Theatres around the UK shut after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advises people to avoid such venues.
News video: Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK

Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK 02:35

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay...

UK theatres close down as coronavirus outbreak accelerates [Video]

UK theatres close down as coronavirus outbreak accelerates

Some of Britain's top theatres were to close from Monday (March 16) night, as the country shut down social life in the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak. In

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic

Darlington station, south England, was left deserted after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid travel and large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The filmer told Newsflare: "0655..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

UK closes down social life as coronavirus outbreak accelerates

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a...
Coronavirus: UK Government's 'herd immunity' plan sparks fear and fury

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all Brits to work from home where possible and to avoid eating out, after the government's controversial plan to tackle...
