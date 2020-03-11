Global  

Socially distanced St Patrick’s Day: how to have COVID-19-free craic

The Daily Mash Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
ST PATRICK’S Day without pubs, inflatable shamrock hats and drunken en masse singing of the Pogues seems impossible. But here’s how to keep the craic coming at home.
 New York City and Tri-State Area residents are waking up to a new normal today. Restaurants are take-out or delivery only, bars, gyms and movie theaters are dark, making for a very different St. Patrick's Day. CBS2's John Dias reports.

