Ann RT @MrMasonMills: The Foreign Office have advised against all non-essential travel, everywhere, for at least 30 days. Airports are expect… 39 seconds ago Paul Rogers RT @stop1984: Airports say they will close ‘within weeks’ without Government support https://t.co/OPwRHf604Q 8 minutes ago Dej The Ego 🇳🇬 They saying if the airports close and you are outside the country but have ATOL protection then we will get you back somehow 23 minutes ago