Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce

This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce

PinkNews Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
An evangelical anti-LGBT activist known for protesting Pride events is getting a divorce because of her husband’s “sexual immorality”. Elizabeth Johnson, known online as the ‘Activist Mommy’, has previously shown her fervour in promoting fundamentalist “biblical values” by...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KathyMattsson

Kathy Mattsson This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce https://t.co/0BSXKXTT8g 1 hour ago

HAIR_LIKE_WOOL

BERNIE2020🏳️‍🌈 This evangelical #homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce https://t.co/3NnESOFi2m 1 hour ago

Deathbunny13

Samantha Alice Raven RT @PinkNews: This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce https://t.co/J… 3 hours ago

RickArtz50

GayNewsNet This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce https://t.co/I23xmxZt8k 3 hours ago

kentuckyliz

Liz 🐝🕶 RT @Foxmental_X: This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce https://t.c… 4 hours ago

GreenSkyOverMe

Monika RT @PinkNews: This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce https://t.co/J… 4 hours ago

davida76321

A man called David 😎🏌️‍♂️🍸🌎🌊🌊🇬🇧🇺🇸 Hypocrite jerkoff!! This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s ge… https://t.co/t57f1alXQB 4 hours ago

stevebenke

Steven Benke This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce - Pi… https://t.co/midsxj1vQF 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.