This evangelical homophobe claims gay people want to destroy the ‘natural family’. Now she’s getting a divorce

An evangelical anti-LGBT activist known for protesting Pride events is getting a divorce because of her husband’s “sexual immorality”. Elizabeth Johnson, known online as the ‘Activist Mommy’, has previously shown her fervour in promoting fundamentalist “biblical values” by...

