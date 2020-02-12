Global  

One News Page > UK News > £40million lottery jackpot claimed from ticket bought in South West

£40million lottery jackpot claimed from ticket bought in South West

Torquay Herald Express Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
£40million lottery jackpot claimed from ticket bought in South WestThe EuroMillions ticket was purchased in Dorset.
Recent related videos from verified sources

$1 Million Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Sold In Philadelphia [Video]

$1 Million Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

Someone in our area is $1 million richer after a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26Published
First Winning Lottery Ticket Of 2020 Sold In New Jersey For $202 Million Payout [Video]

First Winning Lottery Ticket Of 2020 Sold In New Jersey For $202 Million Payout

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey joins store owner Kauschik Patel and his store workers as they are presented with a bonus check for selling the winning $202 million Mega Millions..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 09:07Published

Tweets about this

NigelGM

Nige to my friends RT @wave105radio: NEWS: A lucky National Lottery ticket holder has claimed a £40million jackpot four months after the draw. The ticket was… 2 days ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News That is some SERIOUS money! $$$ https://t.co/RMFl8VVL1W 2 days ago

wave105radio

Wave 105 NEWS: A lucky National Lottery ticket holder has claimed a £40million jackpot four months after the draw. The ticke… https://t.co/wLsPHPKohr 2 days ago

