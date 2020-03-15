Global  

Coronavirus: Up to 55,000 people could be infected in UK, government says

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Lockdown measures should keep death toll down, but a 'good outcome' would still see as many as 20,000 fatalities, says chief scientific adviser
