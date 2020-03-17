Global  

Coronavirus: Dominic Raab advises against global travel

BBC News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announces new advice to limit all "non-essential travel globally".
News video: Coronavirus: Britons advised against non-essential foreign travel

Coronavirus: Britons advised against non-essential foreign travel 00:52

 Britons have been advised against non-essential travel to anywhere in the world as the coronavirus crisis closed borders around the globe. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the fast-paced nature of the crisis meant that it was now necessary to issue global guidance.

Stop all non-essential foreign travel, now: UK government [Video]

Stop all non-essential foreign travel, now: UK government

The UK&apos;s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is advising all citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel as global powers attempt to spread the coronavirus outbreak. It echoes calls from many..

Foreign Office advises against all non-essential foreign travel [Video]

Foreign Office advises against all non-essential foreign travel

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said “now is not the time for finger-pointing” after Labour’s Emily Thornberry attacked US president Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak. The..

Britons should stop all non-essential travel globally: foreign minister

British foreign minister Dominic Raab advised British nationals on Tuesday to stop all non-essential travel globally for the next 30 days, the latest stringent...
Reuters

