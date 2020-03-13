Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: UK can expect 20,000 deaths says government adviser

Coronavirus: UK can expect 20,000 deaths says government adviser

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: UK can expect 20,000 deaths says government adviserThe chief scientific adviser said that the 'hope' was to get the number of deaths below 20,000 after a previous prediction of 250,000 deaths.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials have presented four possible scenarios for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The scenarios have not..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Coronavirus menace haunts the entire world, More than 1000 dead in Italy|Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus menace haunts the entire world, More than 1000 dead in Italy|Oneindia

THE CORONAVIRUS CASES ACROSS THE WORLD HAVE CROSSED 1,34,000 WITH MORE THAN 4960 DEATHS SO FAR. THE VIRUS MEANACE IS WORSENING IN ITALY WITH EACH DAY AS THE NO. OF DEATHS HAVE CROSS 1000 AND THE CASES..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:16Published

Tweets about this

OceanWave2020

OceanWave RT @SkyNews: Could new #COVID19 cases start to decline in two to three weeks? "Yes" @UKScienceChief says, adding that we should expect the… 19 minutes ago

BENEFITS_NEWS

BENEFITS NEWS RT @danbloom1: UK may already have 55,000 coronavirus cases - and can expect 20,000 deaths, Chief Scientific Advisor says https://t.co/Eoz… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.