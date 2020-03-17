UK coronavirus death toll rises to 71

Global  

A further 14 people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said, bringing the death toll in the UK to 71.
 New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three. Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

