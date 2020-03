Coronavirus: Chancellor announces £330 billion in government-backed loans to help businesses

-856 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Rishi Sunak pledges £330bn of support to companies hit by Covid-19 pandemic 01:21 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged £330 billion of loans to businesses financially hit as a result of the golbal Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Sunak said an “unprecedented package” of government-backed loans worth £330 billion would be made available.