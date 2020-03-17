Chancellor announces loans worth £330 billion among coronavirus measures

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion



The Chancellor said the next quarter of VAT payments will be deferred until the end of June in a cash injection of £30 billion. Mr Sunak said: "To help businesses pay people and keep them in work I'm.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 8 hours ago Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased



Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased After the Dow's Tuesday loss of 1,800 points, the index fell below 19,732 points. This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Chancellor unveils £330bn package to help businesses amid coronavirus crisis Government-backed loans worth £330 billion are among an “unprecedented package” of measures to help businesses through the coronavirus crisis unveiled by...

Belfast Telegraph 3 days ago



Coronavirus: Chancellor announces £330 billion in government-backed loans to help businesses Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a package of £330 billion worth of government-backed loans to help business get through the coronavirus crisis.

Independent 3 days ago





Tweets about this