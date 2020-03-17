Global  

Chancellor announces loans worth £330 billion among coronavirus measures

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Government-backed loans worth £330 billion will be made available to support businesses through the coronavirus crisis, the Chancellor has announced.
News video: McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families

McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families 01:52

 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says the government needs to do more to support individual workers and families amidst the coronavirus coronavirus. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced government-backed loans worth £330 billion will be made available to support businesses throughout the pandemic....

Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion [Video]

Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion

The Chancellor said the next quarter of VAT payments will be deferred until the end of June in a cash injection of £30 billion. Mr Sunak said: "To help businesses pay people and keep them in work I'm..

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased [Video]

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased After the Dow's Tuesday loss of 1,800 points, the index fell below 19,732 points. This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan...

Chancellor unveils £330bn package to help businesses amid coronavirus crisis

Government-backed loans worth £330 billion are among an “unprecedented package” of measures to help businesses through the coronavirus crisis unveiled by...
Coronavirus: Chancellor announces £330 billion in government-backed loans to help businesses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a package of £330 billion worth of government-backed loans to help business get through the coronavirus crisis.
