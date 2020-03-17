Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Stanley Johnson ignores son's advice and says he's going the pub

Stanley Johnson ignores son's advice and says he's going the pub

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Stanley Johnson ignores son's advice and says he's going the pub"Why is Stanley Johnson giving out completely inaccurate damaging advice.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stanley Johnson ignores son's advice and says he'll go to the pub

Stanley Johnson ignores son's advice and says he'll go to the pub"Of course I'll go to a pub"
Somerset Guardian

Stanley Johnson ignores Boris' advice and says he'll go to the pub

Stanley Johnson ignores Boris' advice and says he'll go to the pub"Of course I'll go to the pub, if I need to go to the pub!"
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blessedwithwork

Sam Khan This explains his son so well. Stanley Johnson ignores Boris' advice and says he'll go to the pub #covidー19uk… https://t.co/B2eZSfzwYR 29 minutes ago

ko_oneill

Kyle I dont think Stanley Johnson contracting coronavirus down the pub, because he ignores his sons governments advice,… https://t.co/Ddn0PEnMZC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.