Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Johnson pledges to act like 'war-time government'The prime minister said that coronavirus is 'so dangerous and so infectious that without drastic measures to check its progress it would overwhelm any health system in the world'.
UK government declares economic emergency [Video]

UK government declares economic emergency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would go further and faster in the coming days to fight coronavirus by acting like a wartime government to support the economy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published
PM:UK must act like wartime government to tackle coronavirus [Video]

PM:UK must act like wartime government to tackle coronavirus

Boris Johnson said the government "must act like any wartime government" to support the UK's economy throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister also warned that Covid-19 is so..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:06Published

