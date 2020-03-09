Global  

Tesco set to reduce opening times for all 24-hour stores

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tesco is set to reduce the hours for hundreds of stores from Tuesday night as it copes with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the PA news agency understands.
