Chancellor Rishi Sunak: Football clubs eligible for government support for lost income

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Football clubs who lose income from the suspension of matches due to coronavirus will be eligible for government support, according to chancellor Rishi Sunak.
News video: Rishi Sunak pledges £330bn of support to companies hit by Covid-19 pandemic

Rishi Sunak pledges £330bn of support to companies hit by Covid-19 pandemic 01:21

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged £330 billion of loans to businesses financially hit as a result of the golbal Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Sunak said an “unprecedented package” of government-backed loans worth £330 billion would be made available.

