Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and long-time trainer Roger Mayweather dies at age of 58

⭐️ Gᗩᘔ ⭐️ RT @MichaelBensonn: Roger Mayweather has died aged 58. Roger was Floyd Mayweather Jr's uncle and long-time trainer, as well as a two-weight… 22 seconds ago Jesus Salazar RT @arielhelwani: Roger Mayweather, uncle and former trainer of Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died after a long battle with diabetes, Mayweathe… 7 minutes ago Kenny Haines Long before I ever heard of Floyd Mayweather, I remember watching his Uncle Roger Mayweather box. RIP https://t.co/u84Qni00u5 1 hour ago