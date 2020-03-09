Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Social media backlash against Northern Ireland bars that stayed open for St Patrick's Day shindigs

Social media backlash against Northern Ireland bars that stayed open for St Patrick's Day shindigs

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Social media backlash against Northern Ireland bars that stayed open for St Patrick's Day shindigsPubs here that stayed open for St Patrick's Day celebrations - despite advice from the Prime Minister that people should avoid them to curb the spread of coronavirus - have been lambasted online.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Bars Closed For St. Patrick's Day

Coronavirus Update: NYC Bars Closed For St. Patrick's Day 03:14

 New York City and Tri-State Area residents are waking up to a new normal today. Restaurants are take-out or delivery only, bars, gyms and movie theaters are dark, making for a very different St. Patrick's Day. CBS2's John Dias reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woodland Hills Pub Struggles Due To Coronavirus-Related Closures [Video]

Woodland Hills Pub Struggles Due To Coronavirus-Related Closures

It might be St. Patrick's Day, but Pickwick Pub in Woodland Hills was struggling Tuesday to keep its doors open as increased restrictions on gatherings and service in the wake of the coronavirus..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:46Published
How to have your own St. Patrick's Day celebration and support local businesses [Video]

How to have your own St. Patrick's Day celebration and support local businesses

Colorado's governor ordered bars and restaurants to suspend dine-in services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It's safe to say this St. Patrick's Day is unlike any other.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ireland axes St. Patrick's Day parades, sets aside coronavirus funds

Ireland canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades due to take place across the country next week over the risk of a further spread of coronavirus as the government...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNewsbizjournalsIndependentSeattle TimesCatholic Culture

Gov. Doug Ducey advises Arizona revelers to stay out of bars on St. Patrick's Day

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is urging Arizona residents to stay home on St. Patrick's Day this year.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

JerryWill01

Jerry W. Justice RT @usmade1001: Leftist woman who yelled 'Nazi scum!' at Trump supporter in London exits job, deletes social media accounts after backlash.… 8 hours ago

rEUnion_PartyUK

Nancy RT @socintuk: Social media traffic continues to increase around the coronavirus. The sample has grown by another million posts in the last… 23 hours ago

socintuk

Social Intelligence Social media traffic continues to increase around the coronavirus. The sample has grown by another million posts in… https://t.co/7Tp7xUe3jG 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.