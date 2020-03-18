Global  

Government package for business ‘too little too late’ for workers, STUC says

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A Scottish union chief has accused the UK Government of doing “too little too late” to help workers through the coronavirus crisis – despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak offering business £330 billion of loan support.
