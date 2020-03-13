Global  

Glastonbury Festival 2020 cancelled

Bristol Post Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Glastonbury Festival 2020 cancelledOrganisers say it's an enforced fallow year.
News video: Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 01:14

 Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation [Video]

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation

A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury Festival [Video]

Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury Festival

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are to perform at Glastonbury Festival, whilst Kendrick Lamar is announced as the final headliner of the Pyramid Stage on Friday night.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said...
Popular Bristol music festival looking ‘increasingly unlikely’

Popular Bristol music festival looking ‘increasingly unlikely’The announcement comes just hours after it was announced Glastonbury Festival will not take place this year
Bristol Post

