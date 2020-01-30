The National Trust has opened its gardens and parks to use for free



Recent related videos from verified sources North Texas 5th Grader Stands Before Lawmakers, Pushes For Free State Park Access



Ten-year-old Lily Kay has been to roughly two dozen national parks. Under federal law, fourth graders and their families get in for free. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:38 Published on January 31, 2020 Herd of African Elephants Love Feeding Time



Occurred on February 3, 2019 / Tsavo National Park, Kenya, Africa Info from Licensor: "This video was taken in Kenya, Africa at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Tsaavo National Park. The trust.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:30 Published on January 30, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources National Trust open parks and gardens for free The move will allow people to get fresh air during the coronavirus outbreak

Hull Daily Mail 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this