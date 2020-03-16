Family 'heartbroken' after dad, aged just 45, dies of coronavirus

Dog shares coronavirus safety tips in sweet TikTok video This super cute video shows two dogs demonstrating how to self-isolate - wash their paws, work from home and curl up in bed if we have the symptoms of Covid-19.Labrador cross springer spaniel Doug,..

Talking parrot offers consoling words regarding the coronavirus



Einstein offers some words of encouragement to those frightened by this horrible virus. He begins with "God bless you!" Then he offers some grapes and bread. His message of, "Don't be scared,.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:33 Published now