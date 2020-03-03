Global  

Queen holds military audience at palace ahead of Windsor Castle stay

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Queen has held an audience at Buckingham Palace as she prepares to head to Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Queen to head to Windsor Castle early amid coronavirus outbreak

Queen to head to Windsor Castle early amid coronavirus outbreak 01:09

 The Queen is to move to Windsor Castle for Easter a week early this year. Buckingham Palace has announced Her Majesty is likely to stay there beyond the Easter period. Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned.

Coronavirus is Not the Reason Queen Elizabeth Left Buckingham Palace; Here’s Why She Did [Video]

Coronavirus is Not the Reason Queen Elizabeth Left Buckingham Palace; Here’s Why She Did

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace this last weekend and retreated to one of her other estates, Windsor Castle. And although some may think Her Majesty was perhaps leaving London to social distance..

Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth Meeting At Windsor Castle [Video]

Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth Meeting At Windsor Castle

At the request of Prince Harry, he and Queen Elizabeth II have a four-hour fireside chat at Windsor Castle to continue their dialogue for Harry and Megan Markle’s exit from the Royal Family on March..

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth will carry out a number of small duties at Buckingham Palace in the next few days before she heads to Windsor. The post Coronavirus: Queen...
Premium Times Nigeria

Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle as the UK plans for isolation measures for people over 70 amid the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

