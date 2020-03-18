Global  

Dame Vera Lynn calls on nation to find Blitz Spirit

The Argus Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
FORCES' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has called on everyone to pull together, stay calm and be positive in the fight against coronavirus.
Dame Vera Lynn urges Britons to ‘rediscover spirit that saw us through the war’

Dame Vera Lynn has encouraged the British public to “rediscover that same spirit that saw us through the war” amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a special...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

SteveDavid845

Steve David #DameVeraLynn calls for ‘moments of joy' as she celebrates 103rd #Birthday @VeraLynnDecca via @irish_news https://t.co/mHzPOMThdA 23 minutes ago

MrsVickster71

Victoria Clayton RT @radionewshub: Dame Vera Lynn calls for the British public to find "moments of joy" during these "hard times" in a video celebrating her… 23 minutes ago

GraemeN82

Graeme Bless her heart. Dame Vera Lynn calls for ‘moments of joy’ as she celebrates 103rd birthday https://t.co/SDUE6oNtqg 29 minutes ago

radionewshub

Radio News Hub Dame Vera Lynn calls for the British public to find "moments of joy" during these "hard times" in a video celebrati… https://t.co/0irQa5kXN3 2 hours ago

MaPeel

Ellen O'Neill RT @PA: Dame Vera Lynn calls for `moments of joy´ as she celebrates 103rd birthday https://t.co/IanzEnm5tC 3 hours ago

PA

PA Media Dame Vera Lynn calls for `moments of joy´ as she celebrates 103rd birthday https://t.co/IanzEnm5tC 6 hours ago

HistoryatHull

[email protected] The historical allusions, particularly to the Blitz, are coming thick and fast at the moment. Interesting to see th… https://t.co/YGnhXUXmxR 20 hours ago

iantomk_ian

Ian Tomkinson RT @Normandy_Post: Coronavirus crisis: Dame Vera Lynn calls on UK to invoke spirit of Blitz to beat COVID-19 https://t.co/6yAStivc6Y 1 day ago

